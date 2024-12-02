The Chicago Bears have undergone quite a bit of change over the past few weeks, as they have fired both their offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, and now their head coach Matt Eberflus. While Thomas Brown is holding down the fort in the interim, the team is widely expected to hire a new head coach during the upcoming offseason to come in and take things over.

The Bears have not had much success when it comes to their recent head coach hires, as Brown will be their fifth different head coach over the past 10 years. Despite that, there are a lot of reasons to believe that Chicago could be on the rise, which led the team's president Kevin Warren to confidently declare that their head coaching vacancy will be the “most coveted” opening across the league.

“This will be the most coveted job in the National Football League this year, and Ryan and I need to work hand in hand to make sure we bring that to life, not just from a head coach standpoint but from an entire staff standpoint,” Warren said per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Bears hoping for some security at head coach in wake of firing Matt Eberflus

While Chicago doesn't have a great track record of playing well over the past few years, they do have a strong defense and an offense that has shown promise with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft in Caleb Williams under center. As Eberflus proved, though, having the right coach in place is necessary in order for the team to take the next step forward.

With general manager Ryan Poles staying put, he will be leading the team's search for their next head coach, and there's no doubt this is an incredibly important decision. For now, Brown will lead the coaching staff through the remainder of the 2024 campaign, but once the season ends, you can bet Poles and company are going to dive right into their head coaching search.