Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is expected to be one of the first names called. Upon his arrival to the NFL, he will look to make an impact early in his career. He will also hope to put together a season that is as good as the league’s top quarterbacks.

During a recent interview with the Caps Off Podcast, CJ Stroud was asked to name his top five quarterbacks in the NFL. While going through his list, he was sure to give credit to a fellow Ohio State QB1 in Justin Fields.

“Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Fields. I like Lamar [Jackson] too,” said CJ Stroud.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He then added, “Fam it’s hard. There are a lot of dogs out there so I respect everybody. Lamar is a dog. I love Josh Allen’s game. Burrow is one of my favorites. I think I model my game after Burrow a lot. I like all of them, man.”

CJ Stroud was sure to add Fields to his list. Fields, the Chicago Bears QB1, while showing elite potential, is still early in his NFL career. Stroud’s decision to add him to the group shows the connection that the two have.

With the draft just one day away, Stroud himself will hope to land in a spot that lets him compete from day one. In the right position, he himself could quickly end up in someone’s top five list. But first, he will have to get past several of the other elite quarterbacks in the NFL.