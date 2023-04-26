Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Ohio State superstar quarterback CJ Stroud has received criticism ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft after reportedly scoring poorly on his S2 cognition testing — but the top signal-caller isn’t phased by the alleged score.

“I’m not a test taker,” Stroud shot back, according to the Charlotte Observer’s Scott Fowler. “I play football. At the end of the day, I don’t have nothing to prove to nobody, so I’m not gonna sit here and explain how I process football. The people who are making the picks know what I can do. That’s all that matters to me.”

The criticism in question comes after multiple sources told former Green Bay Packers beat writer Bob McGinn that Stroud scored in the 18th percentile of the test.

“If you get a high score as a quarterback it’s not saying you’re going to be a great player,” an executive explained to McGinn. “But if you get a low score, it’s 100 percent — none of the quarterbacks that got a low score became good players. The benchmark is 80. Eighty and above is good. Stroud was 18. It’s incredibly terrible. He’s going to be off [some team’s] boards. He will not be picked by those teams.”

Regardless of the alleged score, Stroud is still confident in himself ahead of the draft.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“There’s a whole bunch of people who know how to coach better, play quarterback better, know how to do everything on social media, but the man in the ring, that’s what’s tough, stepping in the ring with ten toes,” he explained. “And I’m gonna stand on that…If I’m not the smartest quarterback in this draft, I know I’m one of the smartest quarterbacks in the NFL when I step in there tomorrow.”

Stroud was phenomenal as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, throwing for 8,123 passing yards and 85 touchdowns while twice finishing as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

It’ll be intriguing to see if the alleged S2 cognition score does end up affecting CJ Stroud’s NFL Draft stock on Thursday.

“If you don’t trust and believe in me,” the 21-year-old said, “all I can say is ‘watch this.'”