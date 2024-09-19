The Chicago Bears are 1-1 to start the Caleb Williams era but its eponymous star has not set the world on fire like many hoped he would. Even with the issues on the offensive line, the first overall pick — and the offense he has been placed into — has left viewers wanting more.

There’s plenty of time for Williams to show why he generated so much hype but he has been one of the least productive quarterbacks through two weeks, ranking 30th in passing yards and still awaiting his first touchdown pass. Only Bryce Young has fewer adjusted net yards per pass attempt.

In the latest episode of his podcast, The Eighty Five, Kmet explained how Williams “seemed poised” in his second game, a loss to the Houston Texans, and added that Williams' attitude has been “outstanding” through the first two weeks of his rookie season.

Caleb Williams experiencing growing pains to begin NFL career with Bears

“As we were talking about, you just can't replace these looks that you're getting in the regular season,” the Bears tight end said. “These will all be different and new looks that Caleb will get tests with week in and week out, especially with being a rookie. Defensive coordinators can continue to test his knowledge of his offense and the way that he processes defenses. I thought he took a step up from the week before and that's all that matters — and he's got to continue doing that.”

The Bears' lack of success at the quarterback spot doesn’t offer hope for Williams but the belief is that he's too good to be an outright failure. Chicago may have more work to do with its roster building than previously thought but Williams is also still just learning the ropes. Not every QB has been able to hit the ground running. Once Williams figures it out, the results should be special.

In Week 3, the Bears will hit the road and face the Indianapolis Colts. Keenan Allen is making progress in his injury recovery and the team hopes he can return to the field, which would make Williams' life easier.