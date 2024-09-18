The Chicago Bears only got to see their new wide receiver trio in action for one game before injury disrupted the unit. Keenan Allen missed the Bears' second game due to a heel injury. Chicago will be monitoring the 32-year-old wideout closely as he works his way back.

After he missed practice last week, Allen was one of several Bears players to miss practice on Wednesday, according to Chris Emma of 670 The Score. The team is keeping an eye on his pain tolerance and is “hopeful” for a return soon, Emma noted.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Khari Blasingame (knee), Teven Jenkins (thigh) and Zacch Pickens (groin) were also not going to practice on Wednesday.

Bears hope Keenan Allen will return to practice soon

The Bears' offense hasn’t looked great to start the season — and that’s putting it lightly. Caleb Williams has yet to take off, though he could at any point soon, and the rushing attack has not been good. Rome Odunze was active in Week 2 but he's dealing with a knee issue.

“It was something that happened in training camp,” Eberflus said on Friday about Allen's injury, according to Sean Hammond of Shaw Local. “That was really it. It’s been progressing, then it took a step back, then we just want to give it some rest. That’s really what the idea of this week was, to let it rest.”

Last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Allen notched 1,243 receiving yards, 108 catches and seven touchdowns in 13 games. He can be a huge threat next to Odunze, WR1 D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet. The Bears offense should be electrifying, though the injuries and some shoddy play from the offensive line have held the unit back. A healthy Allen will greatly help Chicago put pressure on defenses and points on the board.

In Week 3, the Bears face the Indianapolis Colts.