Chicago Bears number one overall draft pick Caleb Williams has not gotten off to the start to the 2024 season that he and fans were hoping for. The Bears currently sit at 1-1 after a loss last week vs the Houston Texans, and the metrics suggest that Williams has been one of the least productive quarterbacks in the league so far at this (very) early stage of his career.

One common theme throughout the first 120 minutes of game time in 2024 has been that Williams has consistently found himself under duress from opposing pass rushes, which of course is an indictment of the Bears' offensive line.

Now, the latest reports suggest that one key member member of that line, right guard Nate Davis, has drawn the ire of the Bears' organization for his apparent unwillingness to dedicate himself to practice, per Adam Hoge of The Athletic on the Scoop City podcast, via Adam Wells of Bleacher Report.

“Since training camp started, it's been a disaster,” said Hoge. “Nate Davis is probably not a huge national story, but locally, it's been a big story for the last two years. He doesn't like to practice. The Bears are frustrated with him not practicing.”

Hoge added that the Bears had been intent on replacing Davis with free agent signee Ryan Bates, who has since gone down with injury.

“Nate Davis is out there by default. They got nobody else there to put in, even though I don't think they want to play him,” said Hoge. “The interior of the offensive line is probably the least sexy thing to talk about when it comes to football, but right now for the Bears, it's their biggest problem.”