Quarterbacks are more than the running engine and heart of an offense. They are often the brains behind the operation when the offensive coordinators and head coaches of the world are not around. Great offensive minds do not just have one-dimensional styles of play. Rather, they explore running their own routes such that their offense is not predictable. Chicago Bears' Justin Fields posits that he is one of these players but Colin Cowherd seems to disagree.

The Bears quarterback was recently asked about his top five rushing quarterbacks of all time. Justin Fields confidently put his name alongside Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson, and Steve Young. Colin Cowherd thought this was too much and that Fields was full of himself. He unveiled his feelings on the take in his show, The Herd.

"I've always been 60/40 that Justin Fields is going to succeed… I'm pulling back 5 percent. Lacks a little self awareness." — @ColinCowherd calls out Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/obcrH105kM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 19, 2023

“I think of all the quarterbacks in the NFL that have the most pressure. It is not on Dak. It is on Justin Fields. He is five for 20 in 25 starts,” Cowherd said.

He also proceeded to name quarterbacks that he thinks have far exceeded Fields like Russell Wilson. A huge factor for his choice to snub the Chicago star was that he prioritized winning games rather than blank statistics. His take acknowledges that Justin Fields may have recorded the second-best rushing yards season for a quarterback but that is not enough. Instead, he labeled him as someone that has too much ego.

Was Colin Cowherd right in saying that Fields is not part of the top five?