Darnell Mooney was so close to winning the game for the Bears by miraculously catching a Hail Mary.

The Chicago Bears lost a heartbreaker in Week 15 to the Cleveland Browns 20-17. As we all know, football is a game of inches, and the Bears were just a few inches away from winning this game and moving to 6-8 on the year. Instead, the Bears drop to 5-9 after wide receiver Darnell Mooney couldn’t pull in a Justin Fields Hail Mary despite having it in his grasp.

The Bears had a 17-10 lead for a long time in this Week 15 matchup with the Browns before a 13-0 fourth quarter put Cleveland on top. Despite the comeback, Justin Fields and the Bears offense got the ball back at the end of the game and went 30 yards in 32 seconds to get in range for a Hail Mary.

Cleveland ultimately intercepted the desperation pass, but the video shows just how close Darnell Mooney was to hauling in the Hail Mary.

In the end, this outcome is probably the best that Bears fans can hope for. The team played well throughout, giving the fan base some more hope for 2024 and beyond. However, the loss keeps them with two draft picks in the top five of the 2024 NFL Draft. A win on Sunday would have knocked them out of the top 10.

And speaking of draft picks, the Bears still own the No. 1 overall pick via the Carolina Panthers, but Bryce Young and company got their second win of the season in Week 15, beating the Atlanta Falcons 9-7. The Bears/Panthers still have that pick, but now it is only one game ahead of the Patriots, who have three wins this season.