The Chicago Bears have a big decision to make in the upcoming NFL Draft, and it is likely between selecting Caleb Williams or trading back for the second year in a row and keeping Justin Fields as their starting quarterback. Bears wide receiver DJ Moore has supported Fields this offseason, and he reaffirmed that position when speaking on the decision Ryan Poles has to make.
“I still don't think they compare to Justin right now,” DJ Moore said, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com.
It is easy to see why DJ Moore is supportive of Justin Fields, as he had the best year of his career statistically in his first season with the Bears. Moore spoke about the relationship he has with Fields, saying they got off on the right foot instantly.
“The relationship jelled real well from the beginning,” Moore said, via Kownack. “Since I got traded, he was in contact, and we started throwing together, so it made the transition into games and everything easy.”
Moore went on to say that the Bears could use another receiver, specifically naming Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State, but said that he likes what he has seen from the other big names as well. Other names that are highly-touted at the receiver position are Malik Nabers from LSU and Rome Odunze from Washington.
Based on reports, it seems likely that the Bears and Ryan Poles will draft Caleb Williams and trade Fields. Only time will tell if that will become true. Other quarterbacks like Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are also available for Chicago as well.
Still, the most likely outcome seems to be Williams throwing to Moore and others with the Bears.