A rocky and underwhelming Chicago Bears season has had its moments of drama, now with Bears wide receiver DJ Moore. After saying he was thinking about ‘vacation,' it sparked outrage from the fanbase and people across the NFL. Luckily, Moore clarified his comments about what he was meant to say.

“It was definitely taken the wrong way,” Moore said via 670 The Score on X. “He definitely asked about the offseason and the next head coach or coaches that will be coming in. I wasn't trying to say I was on vacation already.”

They've had plenty of reasons to think about vacation this season. A 4-10 record with the Bears No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams, wasn't on the agenda. Also, the addition of wide receivers, No. 10 pick Rome Odunze, and Keenan Allen had people believing this was a playoff team. Even with Williams being a rookie, the pieces seemed to be in place. With a top-tier defense, they believed the offense was ready.

Moore's initial comments were interesting, to say the least.

“What I’m thinking about? Vacation,” Moore said in a video that can be watched in full here. “Let [the coaches] do all the work and then, you know, just come back and ready to go.

DJ Moore's vacation comments are a microcosm of the Bears season

Despite the comments, Moore himself has been the bright spot offensively for Chicago. He has caught 76 passes on 112 targets for 758 receiving yards and five touchdowns across 14 games this season. Even with the down season, he leads the team in receiving yards.

Last season, Moore developed exceptional chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields. As a result, the former Carolina Panthers receiver had a career season. He hauled in 96 grabs for 1,364 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Also, it was Moore's first season with the team.

Fast forward to the 2024 season, and it's been the opposite effect. However, a rookie quarterback doesn't make matters easier. In addition to that, the NFC North is stacked with playoff teams. The Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers are all set to make it in one fashion or another.

After all, the Lions whooped the Bears 34-17 on Sunday. While Chicago is out of playoff contention, they have plenty of rebuilding to do. The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive Shane Waldron halfway through the season. Furthermore, they have a decision to make with their head coach. They can keep their interim, Thomas Brown, or find a new guy.

Either way, this season was a wash from their standards and the fanbases'.