The Chicago Bears officially hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their next head coach. Considering his offensive genius, Johnson's hiring has sent Bears fandom into a heap of excitement. While the Bears having the fans on board with their hire is important, Chicago's player's reactions are just as vital. However, when Chicago star receiver D.J. Moore shared his reaction to Johnson's hiring on X, formerly known as Twitter, it went viral.

For those who don't know, this past season, the Detroit Lions backfield of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs was given the nickname Sonic and Knuckles. The duo draws inspiration from the legendary Sonic the Hedgehog video game series. Gibbs was given the name Sonic because of his speed, and Montgomery was given the name Knuckles because of the power he runs with.

With that in mind, it seems like Moore wanted to get in on the fun, posting Sonic the Hedgehog's rival, Shadow the Hedgehog. It makes sense for Moore to post the rival of Detroit's dynamic duo. But perhaps Moore was implying he's the perfect specimen. Or maybe Moore has the power of Chaos Control. Unfortunately, his post might not be the case of Moore stirring the pot. Instead, it's something different entirely.

Bears wideout D.J. walks fans through his Shadow the Hedgehog mystery

Instead of taking a shot at Montgomery and Gibbs after the Bears hired Johnson, Moore shared that he was watching Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which just became available on streaming.

In the third installment of the Sonic the Hedgehog saga, Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails the Fox, and Knuckles the Echidna face Shadow the Hedgehog, played by Keanu Reeves, who allies with the mad scientists Ivo and Gerald Robotnik, both played by Jim Carey, in pursuit of revenge against humanity.

The film has received generally positive reviews with praise for Carrey and Reeves' performances. Moreover, it has grossed $422.5 million worldwide on a budget of $122 million, becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise and the fifth-highest-grossing video game film of all time.

So, although some fans don't believe Moore's confession, the star Bears wideout could've been enjoying one of the best films from 2024. Either way, it just adds extra hype and excitement to the Bears hiring Johnson. With Johnson running the offense, Moore should put up career-best numbers and help Chicago win. It's the ultimate recipe for success for the Bears, who could become a dominant force in the NFC next year.