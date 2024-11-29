The Chicago Bears earned numerous “WTF” reactions following their disastrous 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions. Matt Eberflus got ripped for his porous clock management by analysts and even former Bears players. Wide receiver DJ Moore, however, dropped an expletive in explaining the now infamous final seconds.

How did the veteran WR react to the final drive? Moore delivered this response via ESPN Bears reporter Courtney Cronin.

“I mean, you’re just like ‘what the hell?’ Nah, it’s like ‘what the bleep’ but it is what it is,” Moore stated. “It’s not ‘it is what it is’ but we’ve got to find a way to win.”

Moore and the Bears nearly mounted a comeback too. Detroit nearly watched its 23-7 lead evaporate. The WR says there's nothing wrong with the resiliency of this group. However, he dumped an expletive to verbally articulate what happens next to his team.

“We keep coming back in these games and be having time to actually win the game, and we just s— the bed,” Moore said.

How close have DJ Moore and the Bears been in 2024?

The Thanksgiving loss dropped Chicago to 4-8 overall. But the defeat also shines a continuous light on how close the Bears are to winning.

Moore and the Bears have lost their last three games by less than three points. A blocked field goal prevented a Bears win over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 17. Chicago then fell in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings the following week. Now, poor time management culminated in the Thanksgiving day loss.

Those haven't been the only narrow defeats. The Bears lost by less than seven points against the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in September. Fans also haven't forgotten Jayden Daniels firing the epic final Hail Mary to lift his Washington Commanders to victory on Oct. 27.

Chicago is an astonishing 2-6 when it comes to games decided by seven points or less. This Bears team is having an inability to close out games. The Lions loss adds to the close out woes.

Moore even broke out with eight catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. That 31-yard strike cut the Detroit lead to three with less than 5:40 to go.

Still, even Moore wondered why the final timeout wasn't called.

Moore and the Bears went inside the locker room wondering what could have been. What if they called timeout, ran one more play, then either force overtime or go for the end zone. Eberflus explained his reasoning on why the game ended in the fashion it did. Moore, though, turned to vulgar lingo in describing the Bears' struggles with closing out contests.