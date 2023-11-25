The Chicago Bears are listing running back D'Onta Foreman as doubtful for Monday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chicago Bears are listing running back D'Onta Foreman as doubtful for Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings due to ankle and Shin injuries, according to Adam Schefter.

D'Onta Foreman suffered an injury during the Bears' 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and it appears that he will likely miss this week's game against the Vikings.

Expect a lot of Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson on Monday for the Bears as they try to upset a Vikings team that is hoping to make the playoffs.

The Bears are currently 3-8 on the season, so it would take a lot for them to get back into the playoff race. However, with Chicago holding the Panthers' first-round pick, which has a great chance of being the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, the position of Chicago's pick is less important.

Justin Fields is essentially auditioning for his job for the rest of the season, as the Bears might have their pick of the litter when it comes to quarterbacks in this year's draft.

A win over a Vikings team that is starting Josh Dobbs would be a positive sign for Justin Fields. He will likely have to do it without a key runner in Foreman.

After the game against the Vikings, the Bears will have a bye week before getting a second crack at the Lions, this time at home.

It will be interesting to see how the Bears deal with the likely absence of Foreman, and if it has a significant impact on the game.