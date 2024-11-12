It was interesting news Tuesday that the Chicago Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, which sparked some discussion on how it impacts the team and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. While there were rumors that Bears players wanted Waldron let go, and even Williams benched, former Chicago head coach Dave Wannstedt spoke recently about the big change.

Wannstedt was speaking to Colin Cowherd after the news broke of Waldron's firing and spoke about the recent stretch of offense starting from the win over the Jaguars on Oct. 13. However, he would notice a change in the three-game losing streak that Chicago went on after which most recently was the disappointing defeat to the New England Patriots last Sunday, 19-3.

“You know in that Jacksonville game they were like 29 runs 29 passes that's what made me excited,” Wannstedt said. “And then since then you know it's been 2 to 1 pass. And here's the problem, there's a lot of problems, but here's what happened in my opinion. Shane Waldron, and I was all in on Shane Waldron. Keep in mind the Bears interviewed seven offensive coordinator candidates. So Ryan Poles was on every trip. So it was him and Flus, so they are both in on this and they made the decision on Shane.”

Dave Wannstedt wanted a balanced Bears offense from Shane Waldron

There were already seeds planted reportedly that the Bears would fire Waldron, but still, people usually question if a rookie quarterback like Williams, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick should go through major change. However, Wannsetedt would even see it coming as well as he expected a “balanced” offense instead of leaning one way.

“So I jumped on board okay I'm gonna support you,” Wannstedt said. “Because Shane was with Pete Carroll, defensive guy he wants to run the ball, Shane was with Bill Belichick, obviously defensive guy wants to run the ball. So I said this guy is going to be balanced and so I was all excited about it and then they cut the fullback in training camp and get rid of the fullback. And the offensive line coach, who I think is a heck of coach, he’s a protege of Chris Foerster who is the line coach with the 49ers. I’m saying to myself uh oh I don’t like the feel to this.”

Bears fans should take Wannstedt's words as crucial since he was the head coach for the team from 1993 to 1998 as he wants to see a more effective running game as they are near the bottom in most rushing statistics. At any rate, Chicago is 4-5, which puts them last in the NFC North as they host the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.