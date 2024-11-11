The Chicago Bears haven't surpassed 15 points scored in a game since their London matchup against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars on October 13, and it's time for heads to roll. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron may be first on the chopping block.

Head coach Matt Eberflus didn't defend Waldron after their 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, via The Chicago Tribune's Brad Briggs.

“Given repeated chances to back OC Shane Waldron – as he did last Monday – Matt Eberflus took a pass,” Briggs reported. “While he didn't announce what direction the Bears are headed in, you have to imagine change is coming in the hours ahead.”

Passing game coordinator Thomas Brown could replace Waldron, via Audacy Sports' Bill Zimmerman.

“My mentions are flooded with anger and frustration and people asking what will happen this week,” Zimmerman reported. “I don't expect Matt Eberflus to lose his job, but I do think they make a change. I expect Shane Waldron to be stripped of play-calling duties and Thomas Brown to take over.”

The Bears haven't scored a touchdown since Week 8, and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since the Jaguars game. Now at 4-5, Chicago can ill-afford more dormant offensive performances.

Bears have time to turn it around