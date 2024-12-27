In a season rife with despair, one of the only positive things Chicago Bears fans could hang their paper bags on was Caleb Williams' streak without throwing an interception. Unfortunately, though, the football gods and the team itself appear determined to eradicate every shred of optimism that exists in Soldier Field. The latest stomach-churning result occurred in a 6-3 Thursday Night Football loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

For the first time in 354 pass attempts, the rookie quarterback sailed a ball into the hands of a player on the opposing squad. The errant heave, which was caused by overwhelming defensive pressure, ended one streak and extended another. Seattle took a knee after cornerback Riq Woolen secured the game-sealing interception, handing the Bears (4-12) their 10th consecutive loss. Misery ensued, once again.

‘“Sell the team' chants ringing out at Soldier Field,” ESPN's Courtney Cronin posted on X. “This is a brutal watch.”

It was an ugly game that should give both fan bases their share of heartburn, but Chicago is emotionally drained. The gut-wrenching losses are now being compounded by an on-field product that is becoming increasingly more difficult to watch. Offensive ineptitude is sucking the life out of this city. While there was sloppiness aplenty, the image people are harping on most is naturally Williams' final throw of the night.

Expand Tweet

Bears fans lament another rough ending

“I’m so sad Caleb’s interception streak got broken on a stupid nothing play that should have been a field goal attempt,” @Real_Meathead posted. “The interception streak ends with another blitz where Caleb Williams throws a desperation throw on fourth down,” The Reverend KFidds said. “Brutal. Fire everyone.” “The Bears offensive line is atrocious and that interception is pretty much on them,” @halocheesehead opined. “However, Caleb Williams didn’t look good at all tonight either and he still has a lot to improve on.”

Hopelessness is the theme of the night and the Bears' 2024-25 campaign. It did not have to be this way, though. Matt Eberflus' disorienting decision-making gave way to one of the most excruciating stretches in franchise history. But his dismissal has not closed the wounds. If anything, the bleeding has become more profuse.

Chicago suffered three straight blowout losses before its three-point showing on Thursday. Interim head coach Thomas Brown does not have an answer. There were missed chances that prevented the Bears from playing spoiler versus the Seahawks.

Chicago stumbles in last home game of season

The team squandered a surefire opportunity to pick off Geno Smith on the opening drive of the game. Seattle escaped with a field goal. Caleb Williams, who completed 16-of-28 passes for 122 yards, no touchdowns and the aforementioned interception, zipped a would-be 17-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze that was nullified by a holding play. Chicago settled for three points. Then, rather than trusting Cairo Santos to attempt a 57-yard game-tying kick, Williams is forced to just launch the ball into the air in the closing seconds.

Additionally, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner was sacked seven times, increasing his league-worst total. He is still promising, which one can recognize after seeing him extend the Bears' final drive with superb throw-on-the-run ability, but his game needs much polishing. With the interception-less streak now done, maybe Williams will be able to focus on just becoming a better all-around quarterback.

The 23-year-old could still evolve into a solution for this feeble franchise. Hopefully, though, fans will not gouge their eyes before it potentially happens.