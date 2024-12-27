Another game, another embarrassing loss for the Chicago Bears. Chicago failed once again to end its slump, as the struggling NFC North division team suffered a 6-3 loss at Soldier Field to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

The Seahawks had an ugly showing on offense, enough to probably lose to the other 30 teams in the NFL — except Chicago, which somehow put up a messier effort on that same side of the field.

Following the game, Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown admitted that Chicago's offense has been far from ideal while also saying that owning up to his responsibility to get it together for his team.

“The offense was not good enough and it starts with me,” Brown said, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

For starters, the Bears failed to score a touchdown against the Seahawks. For what it's worth, Seattle also did not find the end zone in this touchdown-less encounter in Windy City. The Bears' only points in this Thursday Night Football action came from a 42-yard field goal kick from Cairo Santos with just under three minutes left before halftime.

Chicago's starting quarterback passed for just 122 yards on 16-of-28 pass completions. He was repeatedly hammered in the backfield, as the 2024 NFL draft top pick got sacked a total of seven times for a loss of 46 yards behind the Bears' flimsy offensive line. Moreover, Williams saw his streak of zero-interception games end when his late-game toss was intercepted by Seahawks defensive back Riq Woolen, thus essentially handing Seattle the victory.

The Bears compiled just 179 total yards from scrimmage in the Seahawks game, well below their average of 294.5 per outing through the first 16 weeks of football in the 2024 campaign.

The Bears' offense has not looked better after Matt Eberflus' firing

Chicago has not looked much better since firing Matt Eberflus and installing Brown as the interim head coach. The Bears are on a 10-game losing skid and have gone 0-4 since Brown's promotion.

Over that four-game span, the Bears averaged just 11.25 points. Chicago continues to find answers for its offensive struggles, but with just a game left before they head to another early vacation, those solutions may not come until at least the offseason.

The 4-12 Bears will finish their 2024 campaign at Lambeau Field in Week 18 against the playoff-bound Green Bay Packers.