Published November 15, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will be without running back Khalil Herbert for at least the next four games due to his latest injury.

Herbert sustained a hip injury during their narrow Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Bears deem it serious enough to place him on the Injured Reserve as he recovers–a decision that requires the 24-year-old to be sidelined for at least four matches before he can be taken off the IR.

That doesn’t mean that Herbert will be able to return by Week 15, though. The severity of his injury has yet to be revealed, so fans can only hope for the best when it comes to his situation.

Sure enough, Khalil Herbert’s absence is a massive blow to a Bears team hoping to fight back in the NFC North and make it to the playoffs. They are currently 3-7 on the season, and after losing three straight, the last thing they would want to hear is a key player being sidelined for some time.

Herbert is the Bears’ backup running back to David Montgomery, but he has been really productive for the team. Against the Lions, he had the second-most rushing attempts and yards with 10 for 57, only behind Justin Fields. On the season so far, he has 108 rushing attempts for 604 yards and four touchdowns.

In his absence, Field and Montgomery will have to step up and take charge in leading Chicago’s rushing attack.