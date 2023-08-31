The Chicago Bears are hoping for an even better season out of Justin Fields in 2023. Fields lit up the playing field in 2022 with his throwing and rushing prowess, although there is still much room for improvement for the former Ohio State Buckeyes legend.

A key Justin Fields protector was placed on the injured list in time for Week One. Matt Eberflus' team also made a key decision on Fields' backup recently.

With so much turnover in the NFC North, the division appears up for grabs in 2023 and the Bears are hoping to take advantage. Jordan Love and the Packers have been discussed as the team most like Fields and the Bears. According to Clark, the outspoken NFL analyst, Love's future is looking brighter than Fields'.

“I'm more comfortable with the way Jordan Love has commanded his offense than Justin Fields,” Clark said on the sports analysis show ‘Get Up.'

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“Now, we know that Justin Fields is ultimately talented, especially with what he can do with his legs. But Jordan Love is more composed. Jordan Love seems to have a better understanding of where his guys would be.”

Former NFL and Louisville Cardinals receiver Harry Douglass backed up Clark on his take about the Bears' signal caller.

“If we're just talking about this season and what they're surrounded by, I'm gonna go with Jordan Love,” Douglass said. ‘I like how comfortable he's looked at the quarterback position. I like his athleticism inside the pocket, outside the pocket. Right now, I'm going with Jordan Love.”

The Bears open their 2023 season at home against Love and the Packers on September 10 at 4:25 p.m.