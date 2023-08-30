The Chicago Bears' attempt to better protect Justin Fields in the 2023 NFL season has taken a bit of a hit. The Bears have put starting left guard Teven Jenkins on injured reserve. The move will preclude Jekins from playing in Chicago's first four games.

Jenkins suffered a leg injury earlier in training camp that the Bears knew could threaten his availability for Week 1. Jenkins started 11 games last season. Chicago drafted the offensive lineman with the No. 39 overall pick in 2021.

Justin Fields was sacked 55 times last season, tying him with Russell Wilson for the league-high. The Bears gave new starting right guard Nate Davis a three-year, $30 million contract in free agency. Chicago used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 draft on Darnell Wright, who is set to start at right tackle.

On Tuesday, Bears coach Matt Eberflus suggested that Jenkins could be the only starter who misses Chicago's season opener against the Green Bay Packers

“Everybody looks to be healthy right now,” Eberflus said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “Looks good. The one guy that's still week to week is Teven. Again, we'll work through that process as we go.”

Cody Whitehair could be in line to start in place of Jenkins while he's on IR. Jenkins will miss the Bears' games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

The earliest that Jenkins can return is Week 5 when the Bears visit the Washington Commanders. In Week 6, Chicago is set to host the Minnesota Vikings in a key NFC North matchup.