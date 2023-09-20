The Chicago Bears and Justin Fields haven't started the 2023 season the way in which they would have liked. Chicago is 0-2 and Fields has struggled for the most part. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Bears reportedly aren't concerned about Fields though, via Daniel Greenberg.

“According to @DanGrazianoESPN, there’s not a high level of concern from inside the Chicago Bears' building on quarterback Justin Fields and there’s still optimism that they will see growth from Justin this season,” Greenberg shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Justin Fields' difficult start to 2023 season

Justin Fields was a superstar in college and still has a chance to emerge as a tremendous NFL quarterback. The 24-year-old out of Ohio State is in his third season in the league. He's recorded 427 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air so far in 2023. Additionally, Fields has rushed for 62 yards and a TD.

Fields understands the Bears' situation at the moment. But Chicago's struggles cannot be firmly placed on Fields.

The defense surrendered 38 points in the team's opening week loss to the Green Bay Packers. No, Chicago's offense didn't perform at an especially high level, but overcoming 38 points was always going to be a major challenge. In Week 2, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped 27 points. Meanwhile, the Bears mustered only 17 points in the loss.

Fields was picked off twice and didn't have his best game by any means, but neither of the Bears' primary running backs recorded more than 35 yards on the ground.

In the end, Chicago's entire roster needs to step up. Many people are blaming Justin Fields for the Bears' 0-2 start and that simply is not fair.

Fields and the Bears will try to rebound by upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 3.