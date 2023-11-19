While the Lions still came away with the win, Aidan Hutchinson learned a valuable lesson against the Bears in Week 11.

On paper, Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions were heavy favorites to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 11. While the Lions accomplished their goal, the Bears gave Hutchinson a battle he won't soon forget.

Detroit came away with a 31-26 victory. However, without a clutch late fourth quarter play by Hutchinson, the Lions were on the brink of being upset by the now 3-8 Bears. As he looks to continue the Lions' historic run to the playoffs, Hutchinson will no longer take an opponent for granted, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

“We've got to bring our s**t every division game,” Hutchinson said.

With 29 seconds remaining in the game, David Montgomery – who used to play for the Bears – scored a one-yard rushing touchdown. A two-point conversion gave the Lions a 29-26 lead. Just seven seconds of game clock later, Hutchinson forced Chicago QB Justin Fields to fumble the ball. It trickled out of the end zone for a safety, securing Detroit's victory.

Aidan Hutchinson called game pic.twitter.com/zY0eYUJ1QS — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 19, 2023

The Lions came away with a victory despite Jared Goff throwing three interceptions. Detroit trailed 26-14 with 4:15 remaining in the game. But Hutchinson knew the Lions always had a chance and were able to will themselves to victory, via Thiry.

“We're a resilient team,” Hutchinson said. “We don't back down from anything.”

At 8-2, the Lions lead the NFC North are in prime position for a playoff spot. Aidan Hutchinson will be a catalyst for the team's success on the defensive side of the ball. Detroit got a true test against the Bears in Week 11 and will use that experience to help fuel them for the remainder of the season.