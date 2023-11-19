On paper, Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions were heavy favorites to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 11. While the Lions accomplished their goal, the Bears gave Hutchinson a battle he won't soon forget.
Detroit came away with a 31-26 victory. However, without a clutch late fourth quarter play by Hutchinson, the Lions were on the brink of being upset by the now 3-8 Bears. As he looks to continue the Lions' historic run to the playoffs, Hutchinson will no longer take an opponent for granted, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.
“We've got to bring our s**t every division game,” Hutchinson said.
With 29 seconds remaining in the game, David Montgomery – who used to play for the Bears – scored a one-yard rushing touchdown. A two-point conversion gave the Lions a 29-26 lead. Just seven seconds of game clock later, Hutchinson forced Chicago QB Justin Fields to fumble the ball. It trickled out of the end zone for a safety, securing Detroit's victory.
Aidan Hutchinson called game pic.twitter.com/zY0eYUJ1QS
— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 19, 2023
The Lions came away with a victory despite Jared Goff throwing three interceptions. Detroit trailed 26-14 with 4:15 remaining in the game. But Hutchinson knew the Lions always had a chance and were able to will themselves to victory, via Thiry.
“We're a resilient team,” Hutchinson said. “We don't back down from anything.”
At 8-2, the Lions lead the NFC North are in prime position for a playoff spot. Aidan Hutchinson will be a catalyst for the team's success on the defensive side of the ball. Detroit got a true test against the Bears in Week 11 and will use that experience to help fuel them for the remainder of the season.