The Chicago Bears have yet to make that big leap forward since taking quarterback Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But this could be the year where the Bears break out at last with Fields under center, with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy believing that the former Ohio State Buckeyes star is now astronomically better compared to the QB’s form in 2022.

“Where he was at this time last year to where he is now, I think he’s just light-years ahead of where he was,” Getsy said of Justin Fields’ improvement, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. “And I feel like he has a ton more to grow going forward. So we’re excited to try to get the best out of him moving forward and keep working toward where we think he can go.”

That should get Bears fans excited for the 2023 NFL season. Fields remains the most important player for Chicago, but it’s not just because of the said improvement, his position, and added experience. With the Bears injecting their roster with new weapons in the offseason, the expectation is that Fields will have an easier time under center running Chicago’s offense that struggled in 2022. Last season, the Bears averaged just 19.2 points per game and were 28th and 32nd in total yards and passing yards per contest, respectively.

Instead of using their No. 1 pick on a potential Justin Fields replacement, the Bears traded it to the Carolina Panthers for picks and wide receiver DJ Moore. The Bears also added running backs Travis Homer and D’Onta Foreman. They also added a new tight end in former Aaron Rodgers-weapon Robert Tonyan.