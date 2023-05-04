A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

For many, the jury is still out on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. But with all the moves the Bears have done so far in the offseason, some believe that the coming 2023 NFL season will be a better time to fully get a sense of what Fields’ true ceiling and capability are in the pros.

That’s also the same sentiment of former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.

“You will be able to make a much more, a much fairer evaluation as to just how good is Justin Fields,” Louis Riddick said during a recent appearance on ESPN 1000 (h/t Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports Chicago). “How good can he be as we continue to build out this team? Much more so than, obviously, you could last year. But no, it’s not a finished product. You can’t just wipe your hands and say if Justin succeeds, it’s because of what we did. And if Justin fails, it’s on him because we did enough. No, you can’t say that yet.”

The Bears, who finished with just a 3-14 record in 2022 just after going 6-11 in the rookie season of Justin Fields in 2021, are expected to make a leap forward this year, largely because of the assortment of maneuvers Chicago’s front office has done so far.

Among the noteworthy additions the Bears have made in the offseason to date are linebacker T.J. Edwards, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Robert Tonyan, and running back D’Onta Foreman. Chicago also acquired wide receiver DJ Moore via a trade with the Carolina Panthers last March.

With a seemingly improved supporting cast, Justin Fields will have increased pressure on his shoulders to deliver.