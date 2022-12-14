By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Justin Fields has been one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the league this season for the Chicago Bears. But as they exit their bye week, the Bears’ star missed the team’s Wednesday practice.

First reported by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Fields missed practice on Wednesday due to an illness. Now listed day-to-day, Cronin said the Bears expect Fields to play in Week 15 against the Eagles. Furthermore, Bears’ head coach Matt Eberflus said that Fields is, “feeling better every day.”

Fields has had a breakout season during his sophomore campaign. Through the air, Fields has thrown for a modest 1,897 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. However, with his legs, Fields has been historical.

Fields has run 128 times for 905 yards and eight touchdowns over 12 games. He ranks fifth in the league overall in rushing and first among quarterbacks. The next highest QB is Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, who comes in 14th.

Among players who have appeared in at least 12 games, Justin Fields 7.1 yards per carry ranks highest in the league. Coming into the season, no quarterback in NFL history had ever had three 50+ yard rushing touchdowns in a career. Fields did that within a month.

The Bears might be 3-10 on the year, but Fields has provided a glimmer of hope. His week of practice hasn’t started great as he battles through an illness. But if he gets back on the field again, Fields will have an opportunity to show the city of Chicago and the NFL why he could be the next legendary quarterback.