By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles are the first team in the NFL to punch their ticket to the postseason. However, even after reaching the playoffs, defensive end Brandon Graham made it clear that the Eagles still have big goals.

Philly clinched their postseason berth after defeating the Giants 48-22 in Week 14. After the win, Graham simply said, “We ain’t done yet.”

With words similar to Kobe Bryant’s famous, “job’s not finished,” quote, Graham expressed that Philadelphia has a long way to go in their Super Bowl quest. This comes with the Eagles leading all of the NFL with a 12-1 record.

After clinching a postseason berth, the Eagles now have their eyes set on winning the NFC East. Currently, they hold two-game lead over the second place Dallas Cowboys, who sit at 10-3. They’ll face off in Week 16 after Philly won the first meeting 26-17.

As for Graham and the Eagles’ defense, they have been doing their part in proving Philadelphia is a true contender. The Eagles ranked second in the NFL in total defense, allowing 296.4 yards per game heading into Week 14. Against the Giants, Graham had one of his best games to date. The former Super Bowl champion made four tackles, three sacks and forced a fumble recovered by the Eagles.

Philadelphia might’ve cliched a spot in the playoffs, but for Brandon Graham, that’s just the first step in the plan. The Eagles will be looking for Graham and the defense to continue playing strong as they look to parlay their playoff hopes into a Super Bowl championship.