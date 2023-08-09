A full slate of preseason NFL action is set to begin on Thursday this week. Fans around the country are excited to see their teams play and can feel how close the season is to beginning. One question every fan is asking is will the starters play? The Chicago Bears open up their preseason campaign against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, and Bears fans are wondering if they will see Justin Fields.

The answer is yes, Justin Fields will get the start for the Bears against the Titans on Saturday, according to an article from NBC.com. Even after a poor season last year, Fields was the bright spot in Chicago, and fans, and Bears coach Matt Eberflus, are eager to see the strides he has taken in the off-season.

“When you’re looking at the quarterback position, the operation is number one,” Eberflus said on Wednesday. “Can we get in and out of the huddle crisp and execute the play if we have any run-to-pass or pass-to-pass or run-to-run stuff going on?We’ve got to make sure we look at that. Can he make all the protection calls that he needs to make, make the adjustments? Just the operation. That’s what we’re looking for.”

That's the beauty of the preseason. Guys can get game action and show how far they've come without much being on the line. There's still time to improve on everything before the regular season starts. It will definitely be interesting to see how much the Bears utilize Fields and how much they show, and it's uncertain what the plan is in regards to that.

“It’s usually a range,” Eberflus said in regards to how much Fields will play. “Usually I’ll tell guys, ‘Hey, it’s seven to 10 plays. He’s going 12 to 15 plays.’ So you can have a little flexibility there based on the way the drive is going for that particular guy. That’s what we’ll do.”

It would be surprising to see Fields do a ton on Saturday, but Bears fans will be happy to see QB1 in action nonetheless.