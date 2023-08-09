Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool pulled a hamstring at training camp practice, although the severity of the injury is uncertain. Walking around the practice field afterwards, Claypool is said to have looked alright, reports The Bears Wire's Brendan Sugrue.

“FWIW Claypool looked to walk around okay after he was pulled. Spent a ton of time on the sideline. Didn't see much of a limp or anything when he moved around. It very well could be precautionary. But I'm just guessing based on what I saw.”

It sounds like Bears fans might not be seeing Chase Claypool at all this preseason if Chicago is really just being precautionary with the injury. This is not a great sign given how much Claypool struggled last year, but it is obvious that the Bears would rather have him healthy than not.

This will open up some opportunities in the Bears wide receiver room behind DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney. Rookie Tyler Scott has turned heads in training camp, while Velus Jones Jr is trying to bounce back after a below average rookie season. Not to mention, Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown are on the roster bubble, so this could lead to more chances for them to prove that they deserve to make the regular season roster.

Stay tuned into Bears training camp for any further updates regarding Chase Claypool and his hamstring injury. As of now it does not sound serious, but do not be surprised if the preseason comes and goes and Claypool does not log a singular game rep.