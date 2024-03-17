The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled the trigger and acquired Justin Fields via trade. It's a good deal for them as the franchise now has a short and long-term answer at quarterback with Russell Wilson and Fields. However, after the trade, Chicago Bears general manager, Ryan Poles, shared a revelation about the deal.
Typically, we don't see professional sports teams or general managers deliver an official statement explaining the trade process. But that's exactly what Poles did, via the Bears' social media team.
“We have engaged in multiple trade conversations in recent weeks and believe trading Justin at this time to Pittsburgh is what is best for both Justin and the Bears. Today we spoke to Justin to inform him of the trade and the rationale behind it for us as a club. We want to thank him for his tireless dedication, leadership, and all he poured into our franchise and community the last three years and wish him the best towards a long and successful NFL career.”
That's a nice message and all, but it's still a bit weird, isn't it? Most teams just conduct the trade and keep these comments internal with the player. Sometimes they'll thank that player during press conferences a few days after the trade was made. But for whatever reason the Bears‘ general manager felt it was necessary to explain the reason behind the move.
At the very least, Justin Fields finds himself in a decent situation. He can learn behind Russell Wilson for at least one season before potentially taking over the reigns in 2025 for the Steelers or another franchise. As for the Bears, it's widely speculated they'll be selecting Caleb Williams first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.