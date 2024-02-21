Why Justin Fields unfollowed the Bears on Instagram.

Many NFL fans saw that Justin Fields unfollowed the Chicago Bears on Instagram and assumed he was on the verge of being traded. Fields used an eye-opening analogy to explain his unfollowing decision.

“I'm glad we're talking about it,” Fields said, via The 33rd Team. “Why do people take social media so serious? Like I still mess with the Bears. I'm just trying to take a little break, I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I'm not trying to have football on my timeline… Just cause you don't follow a girl on IG doesn't mean you don't mess with her!”

Fields' analogy is interesting to say the least. But his point about taking a break makes complete sense. He later added that he's tired of seeing the same storylines as trade rumors and Caleb Williams draft rumors swirl.

Justin Fields tuning out the noise

Fields wants to be able to go on Instagram and see the things that he wants to see. Right now, he wants to keep his mind off of football.

It will be intriguing to see what the future holds for the 24-year-old. Fields was limited to 13 games played in 2023 due to injury, but he performed fairly well while on the field.

He ultimately recorded 2,562 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Fields added 657 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He's a dual-threat quarterback with a superstar-level ceiling.

The Bears are currently tasked with making a difficult decision. They can either draft USC football star Caleb Williams and move on from Fields, or pass on Williams and keep Fields.

There's no denying Williams' potential. He has a realistic chance to become a franchise quarterback. But giving up on Justin Fields is risky, as he also features that kind of ceiling.

For now, Fields is tuning out the noise as he waits to find out what team he will play for in 2024.