Caleb Williams, who emerged as a star with USC football, was already expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now that the Chicago Bears traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a move that leaves them without a true starting quarterback on the roster, Williams going No. 1 overall seems all but guaranteed. Chicago also recently acquired Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers, and the receiver made an appearance at Williams' USC Pro Day on Wednesday, via Darren M. Haynes of KCAL/KCBS (Los Angeles).
Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw ) arrives at USC pro day AND greets former Charger WR Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen).
I’m sure these two are going to connect a lot more with the Chicago Bears this season.
More tonight at 10:45pm on @SportsCentralLA pic.twitter.com/tK2Oz3J82w
“I’m sure these two are going to connect a lot more with the Chicago Bears this season,” Haynes wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Allen is one of the better wide receivers in the NFL. Although Williams and Allen are not officially teammates yet, Williams is seemingly excited about the idea of joining forces with the star receiver.
“He’s at the Bears for a fourth-round pick, which is crazy,” Williams said of Allen, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. “He had his best year last year. He’s a beast. Good guy. Awesome dude to be around and he can give you a lot of knowledge.”
Is Caleb Williams destined to join Bears?
Williams is not taking anything for granted. He's aware that the Chicago Bears will likely end up selecting him first overall. When asked about the situation, Williams gave an honest response, reminding fans that anything can happen.
“I wouldn't say it's my full expectation,” Williams said, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “Obviously things can happen. Things can change throughout this time. I think it's around 33 days, 30 days or so until April 25. A lot can change. You take it day by day. And handle and control what you can control.”
Everyone who has watched Williams play over the past few years understands how talented he is. If you needed a refresher, though, the NFL page on X shared a video of Williams launching a deep ball on Wednesday.
This angle of @CALEBcsw launching it. 👀
Caleb Williams throwing at USC's Pro Day re-airs on NFLN at 8pm ET https://t.co/JxB3RNmFTc pic.twitter.com/UQFriIf1j5
Caleb Williams ultimately spent two years with USC football. In 2022, Williams threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns. It was clear that Williams was a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, and fans became excited for his NFL future.
He spent one more season in college, however, and threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2023. Although the Trojans did not have the best season overall, Williams continued to perform at a high level.
It should be noted that Justin Fields is a good quarterback. The Bears could have decided to keep him on the roster and go in a different direction with the No. 1 overall pick. In the end, though, Chicago traded Fields and they are now expected to select Williams first overall.
Williams certainly has the potential to become the next great NFL superstar.