Bears kicker Cairo Santos’s complaints heard as Chicago makes key switch ahead of Week 1 vs. 49ers

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos didn’t have too many good things to say about Soldier Field a few weeks ago. However, he’s now done a complete U-Turn following the Bears’ decision to make a major change on the stadium ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

After being criticized by no less than their own player, Chicago has now decided to give their depleted field a makeover. This comes in the form of a full replacement of the Bermuda grass on the pitch. Santos believes that this is “a great thing” if the team is able to maintain it (via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times):

“The other one, the grass got ripped out too easily,” he said. “It just became a sandy field that they spray painted green.”

That’s quite a savage assessment, but he wasn’t lying though. Santos previously said that it just wouldn’t be right if the Bears host a game on Soldier Field:

“I think it’s reckless that we have a product of the league out there, big-time players on both teams out there, and it’s too bad if the field becomes an issue where there’s an injury and that star of the league is out for the season,” Santos earlier stated.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus also chimed in on this key development, saying that he believes this “lends to our advantage.” When asked to provide a deeper explanation to his claim, however, the Chicago shot-caller had a rather amusing response:

“I’m not going to go deep into it. I’m not a grass expert,” he said.

The Bears kick off their season with a tough matchup against the Niners on Sunday. That should be a good one — especially with Soldier Field’s latest upgrade.