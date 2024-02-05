Lincoln Riley said Caleb Williams is not opposed to joining the Bears

There was a recent report form Colin Cowherd that Caleb Williams would not want to be selected by and play for the Chicago Bears, before it was eventually walked back. Caleb Williams' college coach, Lincoln Riley spoke about what Williams wants in his NFL team.

“For him it's less about location and more about just getting in the right situation where he knows he can continue to develop and do the things he needs to do to help a franchise be successful and that's it,” Lincoln Riley said on The Pat McAfee Show. “He's got a one track mind in that way. So, no I don't think there's any truth to that at all. The guy wants to win, he's a competitor. Certainly I know he'd love to go first overall, as any competitor who wouldn't? But at the end of the day it's about winning for him and nothing else.”

"All Caleb Williams cares about is winning & he wants to help a franchise be successful.. He's very low key about it all & the team he has around him is very low maintenance.. He's about the right things & he's gonna make an NFL team very happy" ~ @LincolnRiley #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/kCgeQn0sOy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 5, 2024

Ever since the regular season ended, the biggest question for teams towards the top of the draft is what will the Bears do with the No. 1 pick? It seems that the likeliest outcome is that the Bears take Williams and move on from Justin Fields.

If the Bears decide to hold onto Justin Fields, they could do what they did last year and trade down for a stockpile of picks and potentially a player. Regardless, it does not seem that Williams is opposed to going to the Bears with the first pick, despite some recent noise to the contrary.