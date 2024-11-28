Facing a 16-0 halftime deficit against the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus took a bold, optimistic approach to his interview with CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson. Some believe Bears coach Eberflus’ job hangs in the balance amid his Thanksgiving matchup against the Lions. After Detroit tacked on 13 points in the second quarter, Eberflus showed great confidence entering halftime.

Eberflus said Chicago will turn things around in the second half.

“We’ve got some good schemes there. We just got to keep working it,” Eberflus said. “It’s going to pop in the second half.”

Eberflus’ interview is mocked and ridiculed on social media for the Bears head coach’s optimism amid such an uphill battle. The Bears entered their Thanksgiving matchup against the Lions on a five-game losing streak following their heartbreaking 30-27 loss to the Vikings.

“Eberflus is a visionary. He doesn’t challenge because he thinks the call is wrong. He challenges because he thinks the world is not what it should be,” one fan said on X, formerly Twitter. And another predicted this to be his last game as the Bears’ head coach.

“I think today is the last day we watch an Eberflus-coached Bears team,” the fan said, to which another continued the ongoing complaints over Eberflus’ challenges.

“Eberflus is legitimately the worst coach I’ve ever seen with challenges,” the fan said.

Fans call for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus’ firing.

After the Chicago Bears entered halftime trailing the Detroit Lions 16-0, fans called for head coach Matt Eberflus’ firing on Thanksgiving Day. Amid the Bears’ four-game losing streak, fans are fed up and didn’t hold back on social media.

“Fire Eberflus after the game. Do it in front of the entire team. Ruin his Thanksgiving. Tell him to call his family to tell them. Make him do it on speaker phone. It’s what he deserves,” one user posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan also poured it on, questioning if Eberflus could get any worse.