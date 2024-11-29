Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has been on the top of everyone's minds, and not for good reason, especially after the 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. The Bears coach didn't call a timeout while his team was within field goal range and wasted 30 seconds of the game clock.



That decision, ultimately led to Chicago losing the game, after being in a potential position to win. The loss was so gut-wrenching, that even the Chicago city Instagram called for the Bears to fire Eberflus. Despite the speculation about his job security, he said that he's solely focused on preparing for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14.



“Matt Eberflus said he is on to working on the San Francisco game,” the tweet reads via Courtney Cronin of ESPN on X. “When pressed twice on whether he expects to be coaching that game next week, Eberflus said that the“operation has been normal” in regards to his future as the Bears head coach.”

Bears could fire Matt Eberflus midseason if another blunder happens

The franchise has cleaned the house over the last two weeks. Most notably, the Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and promoted Thomas Brown. While the offense has improved, along with Caleb Williams, that wasn't the sole problem with the team. Eberflus has received much criticism from fans, analysts, former players, and even his players.

Wide receiver DJ Moore had a cryptic statement about his head coach following the team's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Although Eberflus had interesting words for his job security, his time in the Windy City could be ending. An underwhelming 4-8 record with a plethora of talent only adds to more reasons people want him out.

Still, the Bears have never fired a coach midway through the season before. While history might repeat itself, another blunder like Thursday's division rivalry could have the Chicago head coach packing his bags before the end of the season.