Many Chicago Bears fans reached their breaking point with head coach Matt Eberflus well before the befuddling and agonizing ending to Thursday's showdown with the Detroit Lions, but now the city is officially voicing its disapproval.

“Fire Flus,” Chicago's Instagram account posted on Thanksgiving, via @downbadbears, following the Bears' 23-20 loss. The third-year HC opted to not use his last timeout, and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams took far too long to snap the ball, resulting in one of the most maddening sequences fans have ever witnessed.

A controversial defensive pass interference call put Chicago in prime position to tie or win the game in the final minute of action, but the offense failed to capitalize. Williams absorbed a sack a few plays later, a costly setback that descended into utter catastrophe due to Eberflus' choice to let the clock tick. Considering the magnitude and urgency of the situation, rationale would seemingly dictate that a timeout was called to allow the young QB to regroup.

Though, fans are fully-aware by know that Eberflus marches to the beat of his own drum. That approach may earn himself a one-way trip back home.