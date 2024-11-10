The Chicago Bears managed to put up a measly three points in their Week 10 loss to the New England Patriots. As the Bears try to find some offensive answers, head coach Matt Eberflus hasn't ruled out making some changes.

While he didn't directly say Chicago will replace offensive coordinator Shane Waldron as play caller, he left the door open, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

“We're looking at everything,” Eberflus said.

It might be a vague response, but Eberflus was asked point blank if he was going to change the offensive play caller. If he were dead set on keeping Waldron in the role, Eberflus would've shot down any concerns. But now, there are real questions about Waldron's role in the offense.

Ultimately though, Eberflus did take blame for the Bears' struggles, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. However, it came after fans at Soldier Field let him know they wanted him fired.

The 2024 season hasn't been the rosiest campaign for the Bears, but their matchup against the Patriots marked a new low. Chicago's Hail Mary loss to the Washington Commanders may truly be the rock bottom moment of the season. But against the Patriots, the Bears weren't even in a position to win.

After New England opened the scoring with a field goal, Chicago answered right back midway through the second quarter. From there, it was all Patriots. New England needed just one touchdown and relied on a trio of field goals to coast to a victory. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 16-of-30 passes for 120 scoreless yards.

Following that loss, it's clear that Chicago needs to make changes across the board. Mixing it up at play caller might give the Bears a little extra juice on offense. But at 4-5, it's fair to wonder if it'll be too little too late. It's also fair to wonder if the biggest change the Bears need is at head coach.