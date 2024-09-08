After what seemed like an endless waiting period, the Chicago Bears are finally ready to start their 2024 NFL campaign. The Bears will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of action on Sunday. New contributors such as wide receiver Keenan Allen will get to show what they can do; however, Allen may be able to do more than expected, given a crucial update from Matt Eberflus.

Allen is listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a heel injury, per Adam Schefter. Yet, Schefter noted that Matt Eberflus said he expects Allen to play against the Titans. Hopefully, Allen's ailment does not cause him too much discomfort, and he can eventually make a full recovery.

The Bears acquired Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers via a trade in March of 2024. The veteran receiver is coming off one of the most productive years of his career year. Allen totaled 1,243 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2023. He was one of Justin Herbert's go-to targets. But now, Allen is building a connection with another highly-touted QB.

All eyes will be on 2024 No. 1 overall Bears draft pick Caleb Williams on Sunday. Williams had a superb run with the USC football team. He amassed a whopping 4,537 yards and 42 TDs during his sophomore season and won the Heisman trophy. Williams did not achieve the same level of production during his junior year but still plated at a high level.

It will be exciting to see how Williams meshes with Keenan Allen and fellow teammate DJ Moore. Moore will be essential to Chicago's success after his career year in 2023. He accumulated 1,364 yards, eight touchdowns, and was a fringe Pro Bowler.

Chicago's matchup against Tennessee will not be easy, but with Allen and the rest of the team suiting up, they have a strong chance for victory. The game kicks off at noon at Solider Field.