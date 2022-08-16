Matt Eberflus drops key Roquan Smith update amid trade rumors, stalled contract talks with Bears

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith previously requested a trade. He was seeking a new contract which ultimately led to the request. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reportedly said that Smith will travel with Chicago to Seattle for their upcoming preseason game, per Ian Rapoport. Eberflus also referred to Smith as “engaged.” However, Rapoport also reported that the 25-year old linebacker will not play in the game.

Smith has emerged as one of the better linebackers in the NFL over the past few years. He’s a threat against both opposing teams’ running and passing attacks. Smith possesses the ability to power past offensive lineman and cause havoc for opposing quarterbacks. He is also impressive at picking up receiving options over the middle and making plays. And when running backs get past the first line of defense, Roquan Smith is usually there to meet them.

He recorded a career high 163 total tackles last season. He added 12 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 interception, and 3 passes defended.

Matt Eberflus and the Bears would prefer to not trade Roquan Smith. He profiles as a valuable piece for Chicago as they continue their rebuild. But the two sides’ inability to agree on a contract makes it seem as if a trade is inevitable barring unforeseen circumstances.

There is a chance that the Bears and Smith work things out. But as of now, a trade seems likely. Nonetheless, it is a positive sign to see that Roquan Smith is traveling with the team to Seattle for this upcoming preseason game.