It's fitting that on an “Overreaction Monday” episode of the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Adam Schefter would come on and drop one of the hottest overreaction takes of the first half of the season. Of course, with the Chicago Bears offense, nothing is off the table when it comes to ineptitude, even if it means that the #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft would get benched just nine games into his rookie season.

Expand Tweet

“He looks a little overwhelmed and shell-shocked by what's going on,” Schefter said. “They have been engaged today in conversations about what is the best way for them to move forward as a franchise and improve as a franchise. So I don't know what they'll ultimately wind up doing, but I would expect some sort of change in Chicago on the offensive side of the football. Is that changing the play-caller? Is that changing the quarterback and benching Caleb Williams for Tyson Bagent?”

Now, while Schefter did say that Williams' play has resembled that of Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, he did also note that benching the rookie QB could be for his well-being. Over the last two weeks, Williams has been sacked 15 times, and no QB has been sacked more this season than him. Yes, Caleb tends to hold onto the ball too long, but the Bears' offensive line is an absolute disaster, injuries or no injuries. And offensive coordinator Shane Waldron hasn't done Caleb any favors.

Bears to stick with Caleb Williams, weigh other offensive changes

Shortly after Adam Schefter dropped this bombshell suggestion on the Pat McAfee Show, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus addressed the media, and right out of the gate, he made sure to squash any talk that Caleb Williams may soon be benched.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport:

“Caleb is our starter,” Eberflus said when asked specifically if there would be a change made at quarterback.

Eberflus did note that the Bears were working through the process of evaluating the offense and making “changes and adjustments” moving forward. Read between the lines, and that may mean that Shane Waldron's days of calling plays with the Bears could be numbered.