The Chicago Bears have now gone eight consecutive quarters without scoring a touchdown. Even in the darkest days of Bears football, this isn't common. Then again, these might be some of the darkest days that fans in Chicago have had to suffer through.

Over the last two weeks, the Bears have accumulated just 383 yards of total offense in a pair of losses to the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. Caleb Williams has been sacked 15 times, and the Bears have mustered only 12 points on four Cairo Santos field goals. And on Sunday, in their first game back in Chicago since October 6th, the 60,000-plus fans at Soldier Field let the team know just how frustrating these last three weeks have been.

One failed offensive series after another, Caleb Williams, DJ Moore and the entire Bears offense were booed off the field. In reality, that may have more to do with head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, but it was the players who took the brunt of those boos.

On a Monday morning appearance on the Bernstein & Holmes radio show, DJ Moore weighed in on the game-long jeers that the Bears were getting from the hometown fans.

Expand Tweet

As a lifelong Bears fan myself, I can speak to why the boos started in the 1st quarter. Those boos weren't for one series or one quarter of offensive ineptitude. Or one season. Or one coaching regime. This is years — decades, actually — of pent-up frustration with annual offensive ineptitude, and to make matters worse, this was supposed to be the group that turned things around.

Bears offense has reached breaking point following third straight loss

Following the game, Caleb Williams was asked how he felt about a potential change at play-caller — a warranted question considering how disastrous Shane Waldron's brief tenure has been. The Bears rookie quarterback didn't exactly give his offensive coordinator a ringing endorsement, but given Williams' clear frustration with Waldron, that shouldn't come as a surprise.

“They're not going to reinvent the wheel, in a sense,” a frustrated Caleb Williams said after the loss, per Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire. “We're midseason, and it's not a decision for me. I have to do what Coach says. I have to deal with whatever decision he makes, and I have to be fine with it. Will I be able to adapt? Yes, I will. We'll be able to adapt, whatever decision Coach makes. From there, we have to go out and execute and win games.”

With the toughest remaining schedule in the NFL, that may be too tall of a task for this broken Bears team to handle.