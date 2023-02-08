Matt Nagy, who is now serving as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback coach, once led Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. While Nagy has moved on, he still has confidence in his former quarterback.

During Monday night’s Super Bowl opening event, Nagy was asked about Justin Fields. In particular, he was asked if the young quarterback would ever be able to reach a Super Bowl.

“Without a doubt. You all saw it this year, what he can do. He’s going to continue to keep growing. However, you want to say it, whatever part of his game. To do what he did from his rookie year to this past year, it’s only going to get better from here. He’s wired the right way. I got to see him firsthand – how he studies, how he practices, his passion for the game. He hates to lose. He’s always been that way.” said Nagy via Josh Schrock of nbcsports.com

Nagy was then asked if he had kept an eye on Justin Fields throughout the 2022 season. While he was with a new team, Nagy was clear that Fields was still on his radar.

“I absolutely paid attention to him, and I was so proud of the way he grew this year as a quarterback. A lot of credit to their coaches, what they did with him and the schemes they put around him, just the way that he took on to that. You watch him – again, we were a big part of drafting him and getting him to Chicago. We were all-in with Justin and unfortunately didn’t get an opportunity to see where he could get to.

Nagy then added, “But again, that’s part of this process, part of the NFL. Those guys in Chicago, those coaches, have done a phenomenal job of working with him. He’s one hell of a player, he has a very bright future in Chicago. I’m proud of him. He’s a good kid, he cares immensely about the game, he’s passionate and he’s going to keep growing.”

Throughout the 2022 season, Justin Fields was one of the most explosive players in the NFL. It now appears that even his former coach has high hopes for the Bears QB1.