The Chicago Bears have already crossed out some major boxes in the NFL offseason, having already traded for former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen before sending quarterback Justin Field to the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
With both of those moves now behind Chicago, increased attention is being paid to what the NFC North franchise will do in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, particularly with their two picks in the first round.
Mel Kiper shares latest 2024 NFL Draft predictions for the Bears
If it weren't clear enough before the Bears traded Fields to the Steelers, it's so much more obvious now that Chicago will be taking a quarterback in the first round, as predicted as well by Mel Kiper Jr. in his latest NFL mock draft over at ESPN. The Bears own the top pick overall via the Carolina Panthers and are widely expected to select USC Trojans product Caleb Williams.
“The mystery is gone now, right? Justin Fields was sent to the Steelers over the weekend for a conditional Day 3 pick in 2025, which means Chicago's quarterback depth chart looks like this: Tyson Bagent, Brett Rypien. The franchise stayed out of the veteran market in free agency. The Bears are going to take a passer with this pick, and all signs point to it being Williams, my top-ranked prospect.”
Several picks later, the Bears will be on the clock again (ninth overall). For Kiper, Chicago will spend that pick to shore up their defensive by taking defensive end Jared Verse from the Florida State Seminoles.
“Verse's testing numbers at the combine were impressive, even if I didn't love his 2023 tape. He was too inconsistent at times. But at 6-foot-4, 254 pounds, he has a complete set of tools to be a devastating pass-rusher at the next level, if he can put everything together. The Bears have made a few shrewd moves this offseason, and if their rookie quarterback comes in and plays well, they could be challengers in the NFC North.”
Of course, nothing is ever completely set in stone when it comes to a team's plan for the NFL Draft. Until then, there will still be various speculations about what exactly the Bears will do with their picks.