While it has been a absolute rollercoaster of an NFL free agency, one of the most shocking trades was long-time Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen being sent to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick. After spending 11 seasons with the Chargers, even being with the team when they were located in San Diego, he's excited about being with the Bears, but thought he would finish his career with Los Angeles saying “things happen and you've got to keep on going” according to NFL.com.
“I'm definitely excited about the new opportunity,” Allen said during his introductory press conference Saturday. “Being with a new organization, this organization has a lot of tradition. Obviously wanted to finish my career [with the Chargers], but things happen and you've got to keep on going.”
There seemed to be no plans to ship Allen from the Chargers anywhere until the 31-year old receiver declined to take a pay cut. While he has been a mainstay with the team, they are now under a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh as Allen simply said that he came off his best season and he believed he shouldn't do it.
“There really was no emotion, it was, I'm not doing it,” Allen said. “I'm not doing it. Came off my best season, so it's not happening.”
Allen talks the prospects of working with DJ Moore and a new QB
In his last season with the Chargers, he caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen now joins a Bears team that pairs him with star receiver DJ Moore who caught 96 balls for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns as he imagines the duo to be “pretty good.”
“Anytime you've got two guys that can make plays and beat man coverage, it's going to be tough,” Allen said. “That's anytime. Obviously, he's a guy who's made plays in this league for a long time, and myself as well. Both of us together, it's going to be pretty good.”
While he had quarterbacks in the past like Phillip Rivers and Justin Herbert, who the signal-caller will be for the Bears in currently up in the air. Justin Field is on the roster, but has been in trade speculation and they have the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft where the likely selection is highly-touted USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Whoever it is, Allen is a “friendly guy.”
“I'm just a friendly guy,” Allen said via NFL.com. “I'm a friendly guy on and off the field. Obviously on the football field, I know the game, I know the ins and outs, I know the zones, I know how to beat man. I know pretty much how to play the game, so I just think I'm friendly for the quarterback because I'll be in the right spots. I know how to communicate with them.”
Allen talks about what changes mentally with new team in Bears
Allen is a bonafide veteran in this league, but he will still experience something different in the NFL with a new team looking to go through big changes in 2024. However, the mindset is simple for Allen as he expressed that “nothing changes but the jersey.”
“Just continue what I've been doing,” Allen said. “Nothing changes but the jersey for me. That last name's still gonna be on the back.”
Chicago has made moves beyond Allen in boosting the roster, especially on offense as they signed running back D'Andre Swift as well. The Bears are hoping to bounce back after finishing 7-10 and last in the NFC South.