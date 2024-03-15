The Chicago Bears are swinging for the fences. A year after trading for WR DJ Moore, the Bears traded for ex-Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen. Unlike the Moore trade, Chicago only needed to give up a fourth-round pick for Allen. The intention is clear: give their quarterback as many options as they need.
Who that quarterback is, though, is a more pressing question. There's a raging debate on whether the Bears should stick with Justin Fields (and trade their first-overall pick) or use that same pick to draft Caleb Williams. Fans are split on which option Chicago must take. For Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, though, there's only one option for the team, and that is Justin Fields.
“Justin Fields and Keenan Allen with DJ Moore oooo ”
Fans are split on whether the Bears should trade the first pick and build around Fields or retool with Williams. The former Bears first-round pick has shown flashes at times. He's undeniably an elite running threat, and he throws a mean deep ball occasionally. For all of his strengths, though, his weaknesses (slow processing time) hinders his potential severely.
Still, NFL players seem to be convinced that Fields has what it takes to be great. Fields is just 25 years old, and one could argue that he's a victim of circumstances. The Bears haven't exactly given the QB with the proper structure to succeed. Financially speaking, getting rid of Fields is possibly the most sensible option. That's not exactly easy to do though: sticking with Fields is just as much of a gamble as drafting Williams.