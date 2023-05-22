Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Justin Fields had a breakout season for the Chicago Bears last year, earning himself respect across players and fans alike. Michael Vick was someone who was quick to praise Fields, and believes the Bears quarterback possesses a talent that opposing teams just can’t truly prepare for, reports The Athletic’s Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain.

“There’s no adjustment to improvisation and what comes out of that,” Vick said. “When you’re a dual-threat quarterback, you’re gonna always be at the top. Look at the two quarterbacks that were in the Super Bowl. Both dual threats. Both can beat you with their arm and with their legs.”

Michael Vick believes that the ability Justin Fields has to beat other teams with both his arm and his legs is an asset that can only be game-planned for so much; there comes a point when his talent is just too much for opponents to overcome.

Bears fans will hope that Vick is right in his assessment, as the upcoming third year is a huge campaign for Fields. If Justin Fields can build upon last season and meet expectations, the Bears will have a serious chance of contending in the wide open NFC North.

While the Bears would like to see Fields improve in the passing game, they certainly acquired the pieces to help him do so. Bears GM Ryan Poles traded for DJ Moore and brought in Robert Tonyan this offseason; these additions should fit in nicely alongside Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Cole Kmet and a very deep backfield.

With a huge year upcoming, the Ohio State product is looking to have a big season. Justin Fields will hope that Michael Vick is spot on in that opponents simply won’t have enough to stop the Bears quarterback.