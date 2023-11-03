The Chicago Bears will be without Jaquan Brisker and Tremaine Edmunds, so that means more work for new acquisition Montez Sweat.

The Chicago Bears are preparing to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 as they search for their third win of the season. But, it won't be easy with Justin Fields missing the game against with an injury, despite him returning to practice on Friday. On top of that, the Bears have a couple of defensive players out, and it won't make it easier for new Bears acquisition Montez Sweat, who was acquired at the trade deadline.

The Bears are listing both Jaquan Brisker and Tremaine Edmunds out, per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune.

‘Jaquan Brisker and Tremaine Edmunds have both been declared OUT for Sunday's game in New Orleans. Same goes for Nate Davis and Terell Smith. Officially, QB Justin Fields is doubtful.'

The Bears defense just took another blow with these absences, although Sweat making his debut will have fans feeling a bit better. On the year, Chicago's defense ranks 28th in points allowed per game (27.3) and dead-last in sacks with just 10.

All in all, it's been another busy week for Chicago. After that Sunday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, they fired their running backs coach David Walker, and then acquired Sweat in a stunning move and held on to Jaylon Johnson despite him asking for a trade.

After the game on Sunday against the Saints, the Bears will have a short week with a Thursday night matchup with the Carolina Panthers, although Fields returning for that game, and maybe these others, would be a huge help.