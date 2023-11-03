Justin Fields returned to Bears practice on Friday ahead of Chicago's Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is continuing to battle back from a thumb injury he previously suffered. Fields, who is dealing with a dislocated thumb, returned to practice on Friday for the first time since suffering the injury, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Fields likely won't play in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, as he is listed as doubtful. But a Week 10 return is not out of the question. Chicago isn't in contention though and they will be extra cautious with Fields.

Bears: Justin Fields on verge of injury return

Fields is close to returning. Again, he probably won't play in Week 9 but he should be back sooner rather than later.

Prior to suffering the injury, Justin Fields was having a fine season. Inconsistency was an issue though, with Fields having a number of great games but also some forgettable performances.

The 24-year-old QB has thrown for 11 touchdowns and 1,201 yards during the 2023 campaign. Fields has also produced 237 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

He is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. There is no denying Fields' ceiling. He would obviously benefit from a better team around him though.

If Chicago can build a winning roster around Fields, and the young QB can stay healthy moving forward, it would not be surprising to see Fields emerge as a true superstar within the next year or two.

As things stand right now, Justin Fields is focused on returning from his injury. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Bears and Fields as they are made available.