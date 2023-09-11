Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander had the last laugh in his duel against Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore on Sunday. Alexander even belittled Moore when he spoke to reporters inside Green Bay's locker room after Green Bay's 38-20 win at Soldier Field.

“Yeah, it was real quiet for him. I don’t know if anybody thought anything else was gonna happen,” Alexander said when he was told that Moore only finished with 25 receiving yards on two receptions, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Alexander and the Packers' defense had success slowing down the Justin Fields-led attack of the Bears, who collected 311 total yards but went just 3-for-13 on third downs and also turned the ball over twice. Alexander had three total tackles in the game to go with a pass defended. He and Moore got into it at one point in the game when the Bears wideout shoved Alexander to the ground.

Moore can't be happy with the numbers he posted against the Packers, especially since Chicago entered the 2023 NFL regular season viewing him as a major weapon downfield for Fields. Instead, Moore struggled to get into his rhythm, while the Packers got into theirs all game long. Jordan Love went 15-for-27 for 245 passing yards and three touchdowns. Running back Aaron Jones led Green Bay with 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries while also pacing the team through the air with 86 receiving yards and a touchdown on two catches and four targets.

The Packer will look to keep it going in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road.