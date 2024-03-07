The NFL offseason is still in its early stages but that doesn’t mean we aren’t getting some surprise encounters among football personalities. One such surprise came at the Marquette men's basketball game on Wednesday night in Milwaukee when Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sat courtside with Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
The two NFC North rival coaches witnessed a Golden Eagles loss to the UConn Huskies and likely talked shop with each other following the combine and ahead of NFL draft preparation. The two teams are on opposite ends of the draft and where the franchise sits in the NFL totem pole, but all head coaches can learn a thing or two from each other.
The unexpected meeting between LaFleur and Eberflus sparked plenty of reactions and jokes from NFL fans.
Some fans were up in arms about it, saying that a Packers and Bears coach or player should never be seen interacting.
A picture worth a thousand words
It was later revealed that the two were not at the game together, but rather bumped into each other and were caught in conversation in the photo. Eberflus said that he was on a college visit with his daughter with Marquette as one of her remaining choices.
Since Eberflus has been the Bears' head coach (2022 season) Chicago is 0-4 against Green Bay and 2-10 against NFC North foes. LaFleur has three division titles and 56 wins in five years, with three playoff wins to boot. He's in the midst of what will probably be a long run with the Packers, while Eberflus is coming into 2024 on the hot seat.
It is interesting to see any NFL head coaches interact outside of a football setting, let alone when they are on rival teams. Matt LaFleur and Matt Eberflus had a chance encounter at a basketball game and the NFL world lost its mind.
In reality, it is not that big of a deal.